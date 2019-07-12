Ellen "Rosie" Rocelia Solberg, 100, of Manistee, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at her home. She was born December 27, 1918, in Richmond, eldest daughter of William and Helen (Evans) VanInwagen.

Rosie was a retired teacher who taught fifth grade at the Washington School for more than 15 years. After retirement, she volunteered to tutor in Kid's Hope. She also volunteered at West Shore Medical center doing transport and later, in the gift shop.

Rosie and her husband, Larry, took art classes together and liked to paint with water color. They also went on many trips with the Monument Dealers Association. Rosie and Larry were lifelong members of the Manistee United Methodist Church. Rosie was especially interested in missions and was on the mission commission. The couple volunteered for mission work in Puerto Rico for 10 years. They painted and repaired buildings and enjoyed the warm weather for two weeks in January or February on the Caribbean Sea.

Rosie is survived by: her sisters, Mary Bowles of Memphis, Tenn., and Ruth Claggett of Chelsea; her nephew, Eric Solberg, of Manistee, who was like a son to her; her nephew, David Solberg, of Manistee, who ran the boat yard; her nieces and nephews, Brad Solberg, Scott Solberg, Michael Solberg, Kathy Schlagel, David Schlagel, Debbie Crom, and Becky Hinn; many great-nieces and nephews; several great-great nieces and nephews; and her church family.

Rosie was preceded in death by: her parents; and her husband, Lawrence J. Solberg who preceded her in death in 2002 after nearly 56 years of marriage.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be conducted at noon, Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Manistee United Methodist Church, in Manistee, with Rev. John Scott officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of services at the church. A luncheon will follow the service at the church.

Rosie and Larry donated the organ to the church. In keeping with their love of music, memorial contributions may be made to the Manistee United Methodist Church Organ Fund.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.

