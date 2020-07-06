1/2
Elmer Raymond Selander
1926 - 2020
Elmer Raymond Selander, 93, of Copemish, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Maples in Frankfort.

He was born July 10, 1926, on the family farm in Cleon Township, the son of Charles and Ina (Westman) Selander.

Elmer was a hard worker. He was a park ranger for 27 years, working in Interlochen and Traverse City before retiring from Mitchell State Park in Cadillac. He was a licensed journeyman electrician. There wasn't anything he couldn't do or fix, and he was always there to lend a hand to a friend or neighbor in need.

When he wasn't working, Elmer stayed busy cutting firewood, making maple syrup, and attending softball tournaments where he enjoyed both spectating and keeping up the fields.

Elmer loved the outdoors and never missed an opportunity to hunt, fish, or garden. In the 79 years he hunted, he never missed an opening day of deer season. Elmer was blessed to grow up with a core group of friends, and he maintained those relationships throughout his entire life. He was a charter member of the Betsie Sportsman's Club and a founding member of the Pomona Sportsman's Club, a private hunting club started with his friends.

Elmer was a lifelong member of the Buckley Old Engine Show. The trestle built for the Spirit of Traverse City was the final project of his late son, Gary Selander, and was named in honor of the Selander family and their dedication to the Old Engine Show.

Most of all, Elmer cherished his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will never be forgotten.

On Oct. 10, 1953, Elmer married Vera Meachum who survives him. He is also survived by children, Randy Selander of Copemish, Gregg (Becky) Selander of Grandville, and Natalie (Mark) McGhan of Traverse City; grandchildren, Trent (Jenna) Mills, Lindy (Tyler) Sanborn, Nicolas Westover, Jordan (Julie) Selander, Jennifer (Seth) Hanenburg, Schyler Selander, Alison (Cory) Hoeppner, and Andrew (Jennifer) McGhan; great-grandchildren, Tegan Sanborn, Hunter Mills, Finnley Mills, Tyler Kostynick, Jack Hoeppner, Ella Hoeppner, and Gracie McGhan; two great-grandchildren on the way, Baby Girl Sanborn and Baby Boy Hanenburg; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Elmer was preceded in death by his parents; his twin brother, Edwin Selander; other siblings, Roland Selander, Harold Selander, Charles Selander, Alvin Selander, Agnes Buffenbarger, and Ellen O'Connell; and his son, Gary Selander.

"I want to be thoroughly used up when I die, for the harder I work, the more I live." - George Bernard Shaw

Private graveside services will take place in the Cleon Township Cemetery in Copemish.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.



Published in Manistee News Advocate on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
TERWILLIGER FUNERAL HOME - Kaleva
9188 Osmo Street
Kaleva, MI 49645
(231) 362-3575
