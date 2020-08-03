Elnora M. Kerin, of Manistee, MI passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Maples Medical Care Facility in Frankfort, MI at the age of 95.

She was born on May 6, 1925 in Sherman Township of Iosco County, Michigan daughter of the late James and Josephine (Schneider) Brigham. She married Edward Mathew O'Brien in 1944 after World War II. He preceded her in death on Oct. 23, 1967.

In her younger years, Elnora was employed at the Manistee Shoe Factory, the Glen of Michigan and for many years in the catalog department at the Manistee Montgomery Ward's Store.

She then moved to Tecumseh, Michigan where she was employed at the Fisher Body Plant until her retirement in 1987. While living in Tecumseh she met and married Thomas J. Kerin on July 12, 1968. They returned to Manistee to make their home, after their retirement. Tom preceded her in death on March 23, 2012. Elnora was a member of the Divine Mercy Parish of Manistee.

She is survived by four daughters and a son in-law; Maureen Jankwietz, Molly Cabot, Marjie O'Brien and Margaret and Candelario Sanchez Jr. and by her son Murray O'Brien all of Manistee, Michigan and her sister in-law, Wilma Brigham. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Elnora was also preceded in death by her son Michael Edward O'Brien, her son in-law, Dennis Jankwietz, her sister Donna Partlo, and her two brothers, Walter and Lloyd Brigham

Due to the restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated today, (Monday), Aug, 3, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee with Reverend Zeljko Guberovic celebrant.

Burial followed at Mount Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Elnora are asked to consider a donation in her name, to the Divine Mercy Parish of Manistee.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.