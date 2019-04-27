Emily Louise Tughan, 92, of Brethren, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at home with her daughters, Alice and Elaine, by her side.

She was born April 5, 1927, in Redford, the daughter of Walter Taylor and Emily Mable (Culver) McCoy. Emily was the fifth child of eight. Preceding her in death were siblings Walter Jr., Culver, Mary Erwin, Bernice Stone, and Alice McCoy.

Emily married Keith Howard Tughan, son of Roy B. and Zelma V. (Kennedy) Tughan on Sept. 7, 1945, in Detroit. They recently celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary.

Emily met Keith while they both worked as draftsmen for the Chrysler Corporation. She was one of the first ever women postal carriers in Livonia. Emily was a master organic gardener. She loved baking, was an expert at canning and preserving fruits for her family, and she loved sharing these skills. She delighted in making quilts, but in her later years, her greatest joy was teaching her quilting skills to her granddaughter, Colleen and her grandson, Ross.

Emily is survived by her husband, Keith Tughan, of Brethren; her brother, Allen McCoy; her sister, Joan Wager; by her six children, Jane Tughan, of Kalamazoo, Lawrence (Susan Chopp) Tughan, of Sammamish, Washington, Patricia Lyben, of Ortonville, Alice Peper, of Round Rock, Texas, Shirley Hanna, of Brethren, and Elaine Tughan, of Brethren; 11 grandchildren Corydon, Kennedy, Tracy, Colleen, Ryan, Taylor, Austin, Barron, Scott, Keith and Ross; and six great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place and at Emily's request, there will be no memorial service.

