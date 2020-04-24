Emmitt J. Picard, 17, of Manistee, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Munson Medical Center in Manistee. He was born Nov. 24, 2002, in Traverse City, the son of Tara Picard and Joshua Platt.

The family lived in Kaleva before moving to Muskegon where Emmitt spent his elementary and middle school years. Emmitt and his family returned to Manistee County in 2017. In seventh grade, Emmitt began attending Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools where he enjoyed science and art classes. You could always count on him to participate in Spirit Week activities, thanks to his mom. Emmitt liked to joke and cause the occasional mischief. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing video games, playing with dogs, and watching birds.

Often, you would find Emmitt occupied by his sister, Lexi, or playing Legos, watching YouTube, or playing XBox with his brother, Elijah. Emmitt was always game for an adventure with his cousins. You could always expect a smile from Emmitt when you saw him, he always made people feel important to his life.

Emmitt is survived by his mom, Tara; his grandma, Tracy; his pawpaw, Kooter; his two siblings, Alexis and Elijah Picard; his uncles, Pete and Matthew (Mai) Picard; his aunts, Jodi Ramey and Jennifer (Paul) Kessler; and his cousins, Michael, David, Justin, Avery, Adam, Allison, and Alivia.

Emmitt was preceded in death by: his father, Joshua Platt; and his grandpa, Peter Picard.

Memorial services will be held once COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

Cards may be sent to: PO Box 462, Kaleva, Michigan 49645.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.

www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com