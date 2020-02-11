Eric John Kataja, 59, of Manistee, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

Community services made it possible for Eric to live as independently as possible. Individuals who provided personalized daily support contributed to his rich quality of life.

Eric enjoyed being active. He liked to swim, bowl, dance, and was pleased to attend parties, especially when cake was served. He loved going for rides in the car and was thrilled when there was a stop for his favorite beverage, root beer. He was always pleased to receive a new model car for his extensive collection. Eric's happy and loving attitude was contagious; he enriched the lives of those who knew him.

He was a member of the Onekama Congregational Church/UCC.

Eric is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Peter Barnes; nieces, Laura (Brian) Watson, Amanda (Jeff) Hovious and Sarah (Robert) Kessler; grandnieces and grandnephews, Anna Hovious, Will Kessler, Zak Kessler and Finlee Bea Kessler.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Ruth and Taisto (Ty) Kataja, of Onekama.

A celebration of Eric's life will be scheduled at a later date in the summer.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.