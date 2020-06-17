Ervin E. "Bud" Bark, 99, of Traverse City, died on June 14, 2020.

Bud was born on Feb. 2, 1921, in Barryton, Michigan, to Frank and Florence (Thomas) Bark. He was a proud WWII veteran who served in Europe and in the Battle of the Bulge.

Upon returning home from the war, Bud settled in Traverse City, where he met and married the love of his life, Mildred "Mickey" Lindtner Levinski. Together, they raised two daughters, Patricia and Darlene.

Bud spent his career working in the banking industry at Security National Bank, which is now Huntington Bank, in Manistee. After retiring, he and Mickey returned to Traverse City.

Bud enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, boating and gardening. He was a devoted and faithful Catholic and an active member of St. Francis Church, and was involved in countless organizations, clubs and charities, too numerous to mention.

Bud is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 70 years, Mickey; his daughter, Pat (Joseph) Garrish of Hertford, North Carolina; grandchildren, Barbara Olk of Traverse City, James (Koren) Garrish of Hertford, North Carolina, and Amy (Shawn) Ludolph of Idaho Springs, Colorado; and six great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren with a sixth expected in September.

He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who were all very dear to their Uncle Bud; and special friends, Jim and Pat Hanes, and Ruth Ann Liebziet, who have been more like family to Bud and Mickey.

He was predeceased by his parents; his siblings and their spouses, Cecil (Carmen), Charles (Phyllis), and Margaret; and his daughter, Darlene Olk; nephew, Michael Mikowski; niece, Carolyn Ralstron; and sisters- and brothers-in law, Marie (Tom) Kulanda and Dorothy (Peter) Mikowski.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on July 1, 2020, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Traverse City, Michigan.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to the charity of your choice.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at French Manor South for the loving care they provided to Bud. Kindly share thoughts and memories with Bud's family at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com.