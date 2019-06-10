Eva Mae Lemponen, 97, of Kaleva, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Munson Medical Center, in Traverse City, with her family by her side.

She was born Sept. 18, 1921, in Marilla Township, the daughter of Gustav and Daisy (Thompson) Schmidt.

Eva worked for Ford as a receiver and inspector during World War II. She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Kaleva where she was active in the Alter Guild and helped facilitate the weekly offering as a teller. Eva was a devoted wife and mother who loved to bake and sew and made all the baptismal clothing for the church. She doted on her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, taking special care to make beautiful quilts for them. She also loved to travel. Eva will be remembered as a fiercely independent and kind woman who put her faith and her family first.

Eva is survived by her sons, Dean (Karen) Lemponen, of Livonia, and Roger (Karen) Lemponen, of The Villages, Florida; her grandchildren, Kristie (Tom) Staten, of Greenville, Jeremy (Lisa) Lemponen, of Livonia, and Heather (Rob) Nordman, of Avon Lake, Ohio; and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Eva was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Emil Lemponen; her granddaughter, Sherrie Neurenberg; and her brothers, Wilbert Schmidt, Ersie Schmidt and Arbie Schmidt.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Bethany Lutheran Church, in Kaleva, with the Rev. Zachary Nelson officiating. Interment will follow in the Maple Grove Township Cemetery in Kaleva. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the Terwilliger Funeral Home in Kaleva.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.