Eva Mae Miller
Eva Mae Miller, 95, of Brown Township, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at home with her family by her side.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Pleasantview Mennonite Church, 11025 Kerry and Farnsworth Roads, Brethren, Michigan 49619. Interment will follow in Pleasantview Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, June 22, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at the church.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.

www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com



Published in Manistee News Advocate on Jun. 20, 2020.
