Evelyn L. Daniels, 89, of Manistee, passed away on Feb. 21, 2020 at home with her daughter.

Daniels was born in 1930, the daughter of the late Moses and Anna Regina of Ludington, who were immigrants from Poland. She spoke Polish until she was in kindergarten and grew up on a farm in Mason County. Daniels graduated from St. Simon's school in Ludington in 1948. After high school, she worked at Bert's Restaurant, where she was the only waitress.

She met Bill Daniels there and they married on May 5, 1951. Together they had four children and made their home in Eastlake, until 1960 when they built their current home on Preuss Road. Daniels worked 26 years at Security National Bank retiring in 1992. She was a member of St. Mary's Church, volunteering endless hours for church activities and was very active in her children's school activities at Manistee Catholic Central. She was a member of the Moose lodge #1128, volunteered for the hospital auxiliary, working in the store, and chairperson of the Sleigh Bell bake sale for many years. She loved the Detroit Tigers and was an accomplished bowler.

About four years ago, she reconnected with her high school sweetheart, Ed Stakanes. Their relationship brought a special glow to their lives after the loss of their spouses. They, along with their families, enjoyed many wonderful times and adventures.

She loved her family and is survived by her children, Susan K. Smith, William C. (Juli) Daniels, Deborah Wilsey, Jeannette (Roger) Sullivan, and Ana L. Ramos, a foreign exchange student from Chile who became part of the family in 1970; her grandchildren, Alexander R. Smith (Renae Thompson), Samantha (Scott) Van Aelst, Amanda Shumaker, Ian (Amy) Fonnesbeck, Karl (Lindsey) Fonnesbeck, Leslie (Billy) Middendorf, Mead (Emily) Fonnesbeck, Melissa (Mike) Markin, Travis (Jenni) Aultman, Daniel (Justine) Aultman, Jackie (Devon) Davidson, Rebecca (Brandon) Church, Sydney Forbes, Cristian Saovedra, Colleen Sullivan, Sam and Katie Sullivan, Charlie Sullivan.

She is also survived by her great grandchildren Austin and Ashley Van Aelst, Madison and Kaitlyn Shumaker and Hudson Talsma, Cole and Ellie Fonnesbeck, Madison, Karson, Kooper and Karter Fonnesbeck, William and Owen Middendorf, Wyatt and Waylon Fonnesbeck, Kaedin Hendrickson, Cayden Markin, Jordyn Aultman, Aiden, Rose and Constance Aultman, Dean and Pheona Davidson, Sebastian Saovedra and Shea Lynn Sullivan, and one sister, Clementine O'Brien. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her loving husband William C. Daniels, her siblings Bernadine Jabrocki, Ed Regina, Eleanor Dombrowski, Isabel Regina, a granddaughter Priscilla Aultman, and her beloved companion Edward Stakenas.

According to Evelyn's wishes, cremation has taken place and mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 7 at Divine Mercy Parish with Reverend Pablo Martinez officiating. The family will be at the church at 10 a.m. to receive friends.

A memorial will be established in Evelyn's name at Manistee Catholic Central. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and at the church. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.