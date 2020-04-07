Evelyn Lois Fairlamb, of Kaleva, Michigan, passed away on April 1, 2020, at the at of age 89.

Evelyn was born on March 4, 1931, in Ypsilanti, Michigan, the son of the late Clyde Frederick and Mildred I. (Beck) Cramer. She was a graduate of Detroit Southwestern High school in 1949. She married Donald Wesley Fairlamb on May 15, 1982, at Trinity Luthern Church in Manistee.

She retired from Allstate Insurance in 1982 as a claims examiner after 42 years. Her hobbies included quilting, gardening, crocheting and knitting. She also enjoyed watching the variety of birds and animals surrounding the home she shared with Donald on Chief Lake in Manistee.

She is predeceased by her husband, Donald W. Farilamb; her sister, Beverly (Cramer) James, and both parents.

She is survived by her three children, Vicki (Brent) Jones, of Sarasota, Florida, Don (Bobbie) Farilamb, of Bear Lake, Michigan, and Raymond Fairlamb, of Columbia, South Carolina; 20 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Evelyn is loved and will forever be in the hearts of her family and friends.

The family has entrusted the Oak Grove Home & Cremation Center of Bear Lake with funeral arrangements. Her services will be private.