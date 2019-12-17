Florence M. Daly, 96, of Mishawaka, Indiana (formerly of Bear Lake, Michigan), passed away on Dec. 12, 2019, at Hospice House of South Ben, Indiana.

On Feb. 21, 1942, Florence married Vernon M. Daly, who preceded her in death on June 13, 2018, after 76 years of marriage.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra (David) Ertel, of Bear Lake, Michigan; and son, Vernon M. Daly Jr., of Misawaka, Indiana; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held and interment will take place at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park in Granger, Indiana.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Florence may be donated to Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

Online condolences may be left for the Daly family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.