Floyd H. Yoder Jr., 93, of Manistee, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 surrounded by his family at the home of his granddaughter Lynn (Raul) Vasquez.

He was born on Feb. 6, 1926 in Goshen, Indiana, son of the late Floyd H. and Amelia M. (Albrecht) Yoder. Floyd served our country in the United States Coast Guard as a seaman first class from March 8, 1943 to Feb.1, 1946 and served on the Woonsocket PF 32 for 16 months in the North Atlantic. He married Virginia M. Kukla on April 22, 1944 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee. She preceded him in death on April 24, 2005.

Floyd was employed by the Hardy Salt Company in Manistee for over 38 years and was also Manager and Treasurer of the Manistee Salt Employees Credit Union in Manistee for over 40 years. He was a 50 year fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus Monsignor J.M. Steffes Council No. 853, a member of the VFW Walsh Post No. 4499 and American Legion Post No. 10, all of Manistee, and a member of the Divine Mercy Parish (St. Joseph Catholic Church) of Manistee, where he was an usher for 35 years. Floyd enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and being at his cabin with family and friends.

He is survived by one daughter, Sharon R. Monnot of Manistee, three sons and two daughters-in-law, Roger and Kathy Yoder of Manistee, Jeffrey Yoder of Grand Rapids, and Scott and Lorie Yoder of Manistee, eight grandchildren, Lynn (Raul) Vasquez, Matthew Monnot, Sarah (Craig) Harless, Michael (Kelley) Yoder, Marley Yoder, Caleb Yoder, Jessica (Seth) Black, Cody Yoder and 12 great grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.

He was preceded in death in addition to his wife Virginia by a grandson, Timothy Monnot and by his sister Florence Stump.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct.14, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee with Reverend Zeljko Guberovic celebrant. Burial will follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery in Manistee where Military Graveside honors will be conducted by the Manistee County United Veterans Council Ritual Team. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday morning one hour prior to the funeral Mass.

Those wishing to remember Floyd may do so by donation to a memorial established by his family in his name for the Manistee County Humane Society or Divine Mercy Parish (St. Joseph Catholic Church). Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and also at the church on Monday morning.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.