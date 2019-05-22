Floyd R. Oleniczak, 86, of Manistee, Michigan, died Monday, May 20, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on Aug. 2, 1932, in Filer Township, Michigan, son of the late Edward and Boleslawa (Nowakowski) Oleniczak. Floyd served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War from January 1953 to November 1954.

He married Mary Granbacka on Sept. 10, 1955, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Manistee. He was employed with Ex-Cell-O Corporation from March 2, 1955, till July 24, 1981, when the plant closed. He later was employed with Hardy Salt Company from Jan. 26, 1982, till Nov. 11, 1985.

Floyd enjoyed his carpentry work and was an all-around handyman, but his favorite interest was antique cars. He enjoyed going to auto shows, reading, bicycling and flea markets. He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish (St. Mary's of Mount Carmel Shrine Church).

He is survived by his wife, Mary Oleniczak; one daughter, Sandra Oleniczak, both of Manistee, Michigan; his son, Edward (Anne) Oleniczak, of Lansing, Michigan; two granddaughters, Petty Officers Stephanie and Alex Cobble, of Norfolk, Virginia, and Christa and Zach Mousseau, of Kalamazoo, Michigan. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.

He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mary Oleniczak; infant brother, Joseph Oleniczak; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank and Rita Oleniczak, Aloiszy (Al) and Martha Oleniczak and Richard and Valeria (Violet) Oleniczak.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee with the Rev. Zeljko Guberovic celebrant. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee where members of the Manistee County United Veterans Ritual Squad will present military honors.

Relatives and friends will pray the Rosary at 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee, where the family will receive friends from 6-9 p.m. and also at the funeral home on Friday at 10 a.m. up until leaving for the church at 10:45 a.m.

A memorial's have been established in Floyd's name for Manistee Catholic Central Schools and Divine Mercy Parish. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.