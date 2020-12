Frances Green of Muskegon passed away Dec. 2, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Shelley Green of Manistee and Lesa (John) Jordan of Spring Lake, 2 grandsons and several great-grandchildren. She loved to play Bridge and played with several groups in Manistee.

No services are planned. Arrangements by The Sytsema Chapel of Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services, 737 E. Apple Ave., Muskegon, MI 49442.