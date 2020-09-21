Frances "Fran" Hilda Hill, 70, of Kaleva passed away in her home Saturday, September 19, 2020, after a battle with cancer with her family by her side. She was born December 24, 1949, in Highland Park, MI, the daughter of Warren "Marvin" and Amanda (Martin) Hilliard.
She graduated from Schoolcraft College in 1974 where she earned her nursing degree as an LPN. She kept up with her nursing and various qualifications until more recent years. She spent many days volunteering at the Kaleva Lions Club doing blood pressure clinics for the community. She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church and member of the Bear Creek VFW Post #6333 Auxiliary.
A seamstress, cake maker and avid all-around crafter, Frances started making her own clothes at age 8 and began baking cakes shortly thereafter. If you had a creative problem, she usually had a dozen ideas to help. In 1995, she submitted a set of her craft designs to a company in Texas: Annie's Attic, and was featured in their publication numerous times. She was very proud to have recently obtained a patent for one of her craft designs.
She showed her works at craft shows and art galleries and delighted in creating elaborate gifts for her loved ones and friends. She made hundreds and hundreds of cakes over the years for various celebrations including birthdays, graduations, weddings, anniversaries, and so much more. She had a great love of the majestic Bald Eagle and enjoyed country music and shopping for craft supplies and the latest fashions.
On June 20, 1981, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Kaleva, Fran married the love of her life, Dennis Lee Hill. They were lovebirds even in their senior years---holding hands, having dinner and movie dates, and traveling together.
She was a stay-at-home-mom for much of her children's youth---which they appreciated. She spent some of her professional life working at the Manistee News Advocate and most recently Little River Casino Resort from which she retired in 2016.
Dennis preceded her in death on December 18, 2014. She was also preceded in death by: her parents, Marvin and Amanda Hilliard; two brothers, Harold and David Hilliard; and daughter, Jessica Beckham.
She is survived by: her children: Marty Hilliard of Petoskey, Roxanne (Andrew) Clark of Godalming, England, and Michael (Jessie) Hill of Grand Rapids; her grandchildren, Tia Johnson, Tristan Pye, Sadie Hill, Jane Frances Hill, and Oliver Clark; her great-granddaughter Adriana Johnson; sister Laura (Buck) Cole; nieces, nephews, cousins and countless family, friends, and loved ones.
She loved her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter fiercely. Loyal, kind, generous, she had a heart of gold and a laugh that was contagious. She always had a smile on her face and an endless optimism about her.
She will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to know her, but especially by her family, close friends, and those who called her Mama Fran.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020, and from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the Terwilliger Funeral Home in Kaleva. Masks will be required, and social distancing protocols will be observed. Funeral services will be private. Graveside services will be conducted at approximately 12:00 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the Maple Grove Township Cemetery, in Kaleva, with the Reverend Zachary Nelson officiating.
Donations in honor of Frances may be made to the Bear Creek VFW Post #6333, Bethany Lutheran Church, or Munson Hospice.
The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com