Francis Medacco, age 69, passed away peacefully on Oct. 22, 2020 in Eastlake, Michigan.

He was born on May 22, 1951 in Muskegon, Michigan to Joseph Medacco and Mildred (Gripke) Medacco. He retired from the Little River Casino Resort in 2013, where he worked as a security supervisor. Francis enjoyed working on and driving cars as well as playing golf.

He is survived by his children, Lisa Riley of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Frankie (Spring) Medacco of Eastlake, Michigan, Tammy Medacco of Winter Haven, Florida and Jamie Ray (Heather) Sanford of Whitehall, Michigan. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Lawrence Medacco and David Medacco.

Visitation with family and friends will take place on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 from 6-7 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Manistee, Michigan, with a Celebration of Life service to follow.

Please share a photo or memory with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com.