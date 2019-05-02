Frank R. DeMaggio Jr., age 56, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Frank was born July 28, 1962, to Frank and Kay (Husson) DeMaggio. He graduated from Warren High School in 1980 and attended barber school in Detroit before moving to Manistee, where he resided 33 years, then moving to Benzie, Michigan.

Frank is survived by his father, Frank; step mother, Margaret; sister, Jennifer Georges; brothers, Robert (Melissa) DeMaggio, Joseph Kudwa, Adam (Wendy) Kudwa, Larry (Jessica) DeMaggio, and Anthony (Wynne Green) DeMaggio. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Burial will be in Hillman Rust Cemetery, Hillman. A memorial service will be held later. Memorial tributes may be made to the charitable organization of your choice or the . Arrangements have been handled by the Bannan Funeral Home.