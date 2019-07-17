Frederick "Fred" Arlington Schaub, 78, of Bear Lake, formerly of Gratiot County, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at home with his family by his side. He was born March 27, 1941, in Gratiot County, the son of Arlington and Ethel (Tenney) Schaub.

Fred worked as a Roller Operator for Central Asphalt for 33 years. In his spare time, he was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. In the early 80s, he earned his charter license and became known as "Captain Fred" aboard his boat, The Blue Dolphin. Fred also enjoyed tending to his fruit and vegetable gardens. Most of all, Fred loved his family. He will be remembered as a hardworking provider and an avid outdoorsman, but most of all, he will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother and friend. He will be missed.

On March 13, 1961, in Gratiot County, Fred married Susan Stevens who survives him. He is also survived by: his children, Sue Husted of Bear Lake, Scott Frederick Schaub of Bear Lake, and Michelle (Bill) Gee of Alma; his grandchildren, Josh Husted, Kody Gee, Jordan Gee, Megan Maner, Ashton Schaub, and Trevor Schaub; his great-grandson, William Brown; and his sister, Laura Brennan.

Fred was preceded in death by: his parents; his son, Bruce Arlington Schaub; and his sister, Norman Beck.

Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of Fred's Life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Crystal Forest Campground in Bear Lake.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.