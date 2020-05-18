Frederick G. Fox
1938 - 2020
Frederick G. Fox, 81, of Bear Lake, Michigan formerly of Russells Point, Ohio, died May 13, 2020, at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital.He was born on Nov. 3, 1938, in Tuscola County's Almer Township the son of the late Henry M. and Mildred J. (Burgess) Fox. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army stationed in France.He had been employed as a truck driver by Rising Sun Express as well as being employed by the Russells Point Police. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and traveling.He is survived by one son, Henry M. Fox, of Manistee; two daughters, Elizabeth Fox, of Manistee, and Patricia (Tim) Ricketts, of Lakeview, Ohio; six grandchildren, Fred (Michelle) Fox, Korbin Fox, Cameron Fox and Michael Steffes, all of Michigan, and Jordan (Kelley) Fox and Ashely (Isaac) Fox, of Ohio.He was also preceded in death by a son, Robert Fox; daughter-in-law, Cassandra Fox; and eight brothers and sisters.Cremation has taken place. Services will be announced at a later date.Visit Frederick's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com to share a photo or story. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee, Michigan.

Published in Manistee News Advocate on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
