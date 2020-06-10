Gabriel Luke Acker was born Dec. 25, 1981 to the late William Acker and Natalie Ware of Bear Lake. Gabriel departed this life unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

He graduated from Onekama High School and attended Grand Rapids Community College to pursue a degree in Criminal Justice. He was employed at ProGuard Inc. where he worked as an Armed Security Guard.

Gabriel accepted Christ at a very early age and was an active member of the Living Word Christian Center Church of Grand Rapids. Gabriel was a loving husband, son, grandson, stepfather, "Papa", nephew, cousin and friend, who made it his mission to demonstrate unconditional love and find the good in everyone he came in contact with.

Gabriel had a heart of gold and his motto was, "if he had it and you need it, then it was yours."

Gabriel will be sincerely missed, and his loving memories will be cherished by his wife Katina S. Acker; his stepchildren James (Nesha) Sherrills, Antawanicka Sherrills, Perrionte (Reginold) Taylor and Lamarr Sherrills; his grandchildren James Jr., Jaduh, Aaron, Tyler, Serenity, Brandon, Harmony, Deonte Jr. and Miracle; his mother Natalie Ware; his grandparents Bill and Marilyn Acker, and Earl and Joyce Ware of Bear Lake; his uncle Scott (Kim) Acker; aunts Joni (David) Meister, Patty (Kevin) Hughes, Julie (Dennis) Gilman and Paula Ware; his stepfather Tim Fauble; and stepsister Erin Fauble.

Gabriel was preceded in death by his great-grandparents Harlan and Betty Nelson and Grace Showalter, and his stepbrother Christopher Fauble. Gabriel will also be missed by a host of cousins, spiritual family and friends.

A Celebration of Life for Gabriel Luke Acker will be held in Grand Rapids on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Living Word Christian Center Church (165 54th St. SW, GR, MI 49548) with Daniel C. Oglesby, senior Pastor, officiating. A public viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday with a private service beginning at 12:30 p.m. There will also be a graveside memorial service held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17 at the Onekama Village Cemetery for those who are unable to travel to attend his Celebration of Life.