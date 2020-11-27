Gailard Kent Gudme, 59, of Marilla, died Sunday, November 22, 2020, at his home. He was born October 17, 1961, in Detroit, the son of Gailard and Amanda (Murray) Gudme.

Kent studied at Wayne State University, receiving his BA in History and English. In 1995, he accepted a position with General Motors as a Robotics Engineer. He traveled the contiguous United States implementing new programs and operating systems.

Kent considered himself as less of an engineer and more of a rock star! He served as vocalist and guitarist in Must Be Your Feet, a band formed with good friends who shared in his passion for music. Kent was preparing to enter the studio to record their second album. In addition to music, Kent was an animal lover who, along with his wife, rescued horses.

On September 6, 1986, in Detroit, Kent married Melinda Beaver who survives him. He is also survived by: his brothers, Randall (Patricia) Gudme, David (Sue) Gudme, and Brian (Dona) Gudme; his brothers-in-law, Stanley (Connie) Jacobs and Duane Beaver; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins; and a host of loving and supportive friends, including Eddie and Sheryl Dorn of Kaleva.

Kent was preceded in death by: his parents; his in-laws, Donald and Carrier Beaver; and his brother-in-law, Danny Beaver.

A celebration of Kent's life will take place in the summer of 2021.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.