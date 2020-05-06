Or Copy this URL to Share

Galen William Beck, 76, of Scottville, and formerly of Manistee, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at home.A private family graveside service will be held and a full obituary with service details will be published at a later date when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.The family has entrusted funeral arrangements with Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Manistee.



