Galen William Beck
Galen William Beck, 76, of Scottville, and formerly of Manistee, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at home.A private family graveside service will be held and a full obituary with service details will be published at a later date when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.The family has entrusted funeral arrangements with Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Manistee.

Published in Manistee News Advocate on May 6, 2020.
