Gary Harold Block, age 82, of Manistee, passed away April 11, 2019 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

He was born April 6, 1937 in Manistee to the late Harold A. and Alice M. (Anderson) Block. Gary attended Manistee High School, graduating with the class of 1955. In June of 1957 he married Kathleen Pacholski.

Gary was employed by PCA for 35 years and retired in 1999. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Manistee. Gary loved tinkering around in his workshop. He especially liked to make fun, unique gifts for his family and put his heart into each one. He was proud of this and it brought him great joy.

Gary is survived by his wife Kathleen Block of Manistee, sons; Gary Alan (Michelle) Block of Manistee and Randy (Kelly) Block of Kalamazoo, brothers; Kevin (Peggy) Block of St. Joseph, Cory (Lisa) Block of Manistee and Brad (Bonnie) Block of Portland, Ore., sister-in-law; Mary Smith of Manistee, grandchildren; Amber Block of Ludington, Ashley (Jason) Shively of Manistee, Tyler (Tom) Moeslin of Kalamazoo, Tanner and Taegan Block of Kalamazoo, great-grandchild; Olivia Moeslin of Kalamazoo as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by siblings; Laurinda Barch, Karla Block and Brian Block.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manistee, 420 Oak St. Manistee, MI 49660, with Pastor Dennis Rahn officiating.

