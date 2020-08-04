Gary Lynn Hansen, 76, of Manistee, passed away Feb. 29, 2020.

He was born in Manistee on Oct. 6, 1943, to the late Lynn and Lois (Johnson) Hansen.

Gary was a graduate of Manistee High School. He then attended Grandview College in Des Moines, Iowa, and Central Michigan University. He began and retired from his teaching career in Lakeview, Michigan, where he truly loved his students and the community. After his retirement, he was a substitute teacher at Manistee High School.

Gary was a member of Good Shephard Church and with his wonderful voice, he sang in the choir.

His passion for history included his travels to Europe and to the Holocaust Memorial. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Club in Manistee. He loved to play Bridge and was an avid sports fan, especially baseball, following the Midland fast pitch softball team for many years.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; brothers, Jimmy and Richard (Dick) Hansen; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is survived by his sister, Lynda Hansen and her partner Clyde Noble of Manistee; brother, Jeffrey (Patti) Hansen and their son Chris (Mel) and their children Emma and Logan of Cheboygan; and niece Alysa Hansen of Tucson, Arizona; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A special thank you to Green Acres for his care over the past two years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a family service will be held with burial at Oak Gove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in memory of Gary may be directed to a charity if the donor's choice. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements with Oak Grove Funeral Home in Manistee.