Gayle Ruth Harthun, 81, of Manistee died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at her home.

She was born on Oct. 14, 1938, in Muskegon, the daughter of the late Alvin and Ruth (Schuelke) Meister.

She attended Manistee High School. On Sept. 15, 1956 she married Edwin Walter Harthun at Trinity Lutheran Church in Onekama. Gayle was a homemaker who enjoyed boating and motor sports. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Onekama.

Survivors include her husband, Edwin Harthun; three sons, Gary, Scott and Lonnie; five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, sister and granddaughter.

Graveside services will be held at a later date.

Share a memory with her family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements are by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.