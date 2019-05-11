George Gale Menold was born June 10, 1930, to Gale and Hazel Menold in, Detroit, Michigan.

On April 23, 2019, in his 88th year, he came to the end of his days in Wyoming, Michigan.

George graduated from high school and started college at Central Michigan University with the intent to follow in his mother's footsteps as a teacher. He set aside college to join the Air Force and support the military action in Korea.

While serving in the Air Force he developed a taste for working outdoors. After serving he returned to Michigan and received his B.A. from Michigan State University.

He enjoyed working as a lineman, maintaining the power lines for the City of Detroit. In the late 1960s he moved north to take care of the family orchards as well as his mother and sister after his father died.

George met Mary Dee (Beaty) Menold in a Sunday morning service in 1985. They were married on June 21, 1989.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gale James Menold Esquire; his mother, Hazel Ilene (Wightman) Menold; his sister, Yvonne Verna Menold; and brother, Donald Menold.

He leaves his wife, Mary Dee Menold; his stepsons, Leonard Allen Collins, Daniel Roy Collins, John Nelson Collins; and his daughter-in-law, Priscilla Collins.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Bear Lake. If you wish to honor him you are encouraged to donate to your local food pantry or mission.