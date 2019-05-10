George W. Schafer finished his broken body on May 6, 2019 and now is made whole in the arms of his precious Savior, Jesus.

He was born on March 19, 1940 in Frankfort, the son of the late George Wilbur & Helen Patricia (Wareham) Schafer. He was a 1959 graduate of Bear Lake High School. On Oct. 1, 2011 he married Kay A. Larson at the United Methodist Church in Manistee.

George had been employed as a heavy equipment operator by Domres Construction, worked in sales for Bombadier, and Morbark Industries. In early '90s he founded Schafer Landscaping and Bear Lake Self Storage.

He was a member of the Manistee United Methodist Church.

George loved to exercise at Betsie Hosick Health and Fitness Center in Frankfort. He enjoyed biking, snowmobiling, cross country skiing, water skiing, dancing, and spending time on Mackinac Island at the Lilac Festival. He loved northern Michigan, "God's Country."

Survivors include his wife; Kay A. Schafer of Traverse City, two daughters; Kim (Gregg) Schafer-Brown of Kaleva and Michelle (John) Arlt of Mt. Pleasant, and two step-sons; Todd Larson and Troy (Kristy) Larson. He is lovingly remembered by his grandchildren; Tiffany (Josh) Inglis, Lacey Kirk, John Arlt, Beau (Becca) Arlt, and Mattie Larson, four step-grandchildren, and three great grandchildren; Landon and Thea Inglis and Ava Krum. Also surviving are his siblings; Peg Bass, David (Wanda) Schafer, and Sally King all of Bear Lake.

He was also preceded in death by a sister; Pat Bacon.

Memorial Services for George W. Schafer will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee with Pastor Tom Robinson officiating. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Bear Lake. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of service.

Memorials in George's name may be directed to the Manistee United Methodist Church. Please visit George's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.