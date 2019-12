George William Bosley Jr., 73, of Manistee, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at his home.

George had been employed by Martin Marietta in Manistee for 32 years. He was the beloved husband of Roberta "Bobbi" Bosely.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.