George William "Bill" Paine passed away peacefully at his home looking out at a beautiful Lake Michigan sunset at the age of 89 on February 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Bill was born in Dearborn on April 30, 1930 son of Roland D. Paine and Elizabeth De Jarnette. Bill graduated from Evanston Township High School in Evanston, Ill. Bill attended the University of Colorado Boulder graduating in 1952 with a degree in Business Administration.

Bill is survived by his wife of 68 years , Martha Lee (Woodward) Paine, whom he met in chemistry class and after graduation they were married in Denver and headed off to Naval Officer Training School In Newport, R.I. After three years serving on a Navy Tanker Bill moved his young family to Columbus, Ind. taking a job with Cummins Engine. Bill continued to grow professionally with Cummins Engine, becoming director of sales for Canada living in Toronto and then to Chicago, Ill. where he became director of Midwest Sales. It was always a dream of Bill's to own a business and the lure of the Great Lakes and beauty of northern Michigan became a reality in 1966 when he purchased Savage Manufacturing in Ludington. Savage Manufacturing would eventually evolve into Metalworks and its sister company, FabLite.

Bill's success in business allowed Bill and Martha to give back to Mason and Manistee counties by combining their passion for philanthropy with education, environment, recreation, arts, and community development. Bill's love of the water and sailing led him to finish 25 Chicago and Port Huron Mackinac races, as well as a single-handed Port Huron to Mackinac race and trans- Atlantic Clipper Cup race. At retirement, Bill and Martha lived on their sailboat traveling the Atlantic Coast from Maine to the Bahamas.

Bill's interest in the arts and recreation led him to learn how to play the banjo, achieve his pilot's license, and train dogs. In later years, Bill found enjoyment living in Vero Beach, Fla. where he sang in the choir. Bill was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Manistee for 54 years.

Bill is survived by his wife, Martha Lee Paine; daughter Carol Paine-McGovern and her husband Terry McGovern and daughter Briana McGovern; son Tom Paine and his sons Kyle and Wesley Paine and daughter-in-law Laura Paine; son Geoff Paine and his wife Mary Paine and daughters Kari and Andrea Paine; and son Steve Paine and his wife Deona Paine, daughter Stephanie Paine and step-daughers Nicole Warlin and Rachelle Hrachovina. Bill is survived by his sister, Mara Paine. Bill is also survived by his loving dog, Tufo. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Roland.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Ramsdell Theater with a reception immediately following the service in the Ramsdell Ballroom.

