Georgianna Grace Watsell, 80, of Bear Lake, journeyed home to The Lord on Nov. 24, 2018, surrounded by her family. She was born Aug. 7, 1938, to the late William and Winnifred Thompson in Royal Oak. She married John Edward Watsell July 20, 1957, and moved into a new home in Westland, where they raised their five daughters.

Georgianna was a licensed hair dresser and worked from home on friends and neighbors while raising their small children. Years later a friend asked her to fill in for a week as a secretary at Children's Leukemia Foundation of Michigan which turned into a full time position -- retired in 1994 as Office Manager. Giving was always in her heart. She was a member for decades of Epsilon Sigma Alpha (Alpha Xi Chapter) former Great Lakes Council and became Michigan State Woman of The Year for her work along with being State President. Many life long friends were made through this affiliation. In 2000 John and Georgianna moved to their family built log home in Bear Lake and became members of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Her philanthropic work continued, as she was a Charter Member of the now disbanded Bear Lake Lioness Club and the Bear Lake's Triginta Club where she headed the successful Brat Stand during Bear Lake Days for years.

Georgianna was grandmama, great-grandmama to (17) whom up to the day she passed never hesitated to call her for advice or encouragement in their daily lives. Grandmama was the best secret keeper.

Georgianna is survived and loved by many including her husband of 61 years, John; her daughters Carrie (Robert) Palmer, Laurie (Gerald-deceased) Schell, Jonelle (Kurt) Rajala, Heidi Fink; (9) grandchildren, (8) great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter Vicki (Boyd) Arnold, her sister and brothers.

Funeral Mass to be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 8380 Fifth Street, Onekama, MI, 49675. Celebration of Life after Mass will be at Manistee Elks Lodge, 432 River St., Manistee, MI, 49660.

