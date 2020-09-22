1/
Georgina Roberta(Leatherman) Ashley
1959 - 2020
Georgina Roberta (Leatherman) Ashley, 61, of Manistee, died on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital.

She was born on April 26, 1959 in Onekama, daughter of the late George and Sheila (Tracy) Leatherman.

Georgina married Clair D. Ashley on Jan. 4, 1996 in Ludington. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. In her spare time, Georgina also enjoyed making quilts.

She is survived by her husband, Clair D. Ashley of Manistee; her children, James Robert Modreski, of Traverse City, and twin sister, Crystal Gail Modreski, of Manistee; Michael Paul (Brandy Christina) Modreski, of Traverse City; and twin brother, George Robert Modreski, of Bay City; eight grandchildren; her twin brother, George Robert Leatherman, of Thompsonville; her brother Charlie Emerson Leatherman, of Bear Lake; and her sister Wanda Stoddard, of Bay City. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her.

She was preceded in death by her sister Mary Barnard.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at the Pleasanton Township Cemetery, north of Bear Lake.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.



Published in Manistee News Advocate on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pleasanton Township Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Herbert Funeral Home, PC
706 Kosciusko St
Manistee, MI 49660
231-723-3557
