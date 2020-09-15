1/
Gerald Eric Meister
1933 - 2020
Gerald Eric Meister, 86, of Manistee, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Manistee County Medical Care Facility. He was born Nov. 28, 1933, in Bear Lake, the son of George and Ailie (Niematelo) Meister.

Gerald graduated from Onekama High School in 1952 and enlisted in the United States Army. He proudly served his country and was honorably discharged in 1954. On Aug. 3, 1957, Gerald married the love of his life, the former Lila Bradford. They decided to raise a family of their own and were blessed with five children.

To support his family, Gerald worked as a lineman for Michigan Bell and worked for many years until retiring from AT&T. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking. He always made his children bookshelves and toy boxes.

Throughout the community, he was known as the "daffodil man." He spent countless hours working in his garden, making sure to have enough flowers and vegetables to share, especially sauerkraut. He enjoyed golfing and bowling and played on many leagues throughout his life.

Above all, he loved his family. He was a loving husband and father, and he cherished time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His loving, yet stubborn personality will be missed by his family.

Gerald is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lila Meister; his children, Cinda (Brad) Jones, Katrina (Rob) Noel, Shaune (Ernie) Higgins, and Doreen Meister; his grandchildren, Ryan (Jessica), Krysta (Dale), Kayla (Kyle), and Jaime; his great-grandchildren, Jonah, Everett, Landon, Taelynn, and Conrad; and his siblings, Virginia (the late Cliff) Koskela, Donald (Kay) Meister, Ellis (Dawn) Meister, and Joel (Carol) Meister.

He was preceded in death by his son, Douglas Meister; his brother, Delbert (the late Virginia) Meister; and his parents.

Memorial services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Onekama, with Pastor Jacob Sherry officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until time of services at the church. Services will be livestreamed via Trinity Lutheran Church's Facebook page. Interment will take place in Old School House Cemetery in Brown Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or to the Onekama Lions Club.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements, terwilligerfuneralhome.com



Published in Manistee News Advocate on Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
TERWILLIGER FUNERAL HOME - Kaleva
9188 Osmo Street
Kaleva, MI 49645
(231) 362-3575
