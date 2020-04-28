Gerald F. Schroeder,

89, of Arcadia, passed away on Easter morning, April 12, 2020. Gerald proudly served his country during the Korean War as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired from General Motors in 1987 and returned to his beautiful hometown of Arcadia.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Iris Schroeder; grandson, Derek Pahl; sister-in-law Dawn Schroeder and brother-in-law, Lee Fitzhugh.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marilyn Joyce Schroeder; children, Scott Schroeder (Anne) of Utah, Vicky Schroeder-Blackmar (Rick) of Holland, Alan (Chris) Schroeder of Arcadia and Eric Schroeder of Grand Rapids. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, brother, Bernard Schroeder; sister-in-law Joan (Jim) Gilbert; brothers-in-law, Orlo (Connie) Fitzhugh, Ken Fitzhugh (Betty) as well as many nieces and nephews. Jerry was looking forward to the birth of his first great-great grandchild in May.

Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Arcadia United Methodist Church or Arcadia VFW Post 3314, Arcadia, MI 49613. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.