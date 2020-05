Or Copy this URL to Share

Gerald Floyd Schroeder, age 89 of Arcadia died Easter Sunday morning April 12, 2020.Notice of service and obituary will be published at a later date.Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Manistee.



