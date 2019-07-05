Gerald Joseph Krus, 85, of Manistee, Michigan, died Monday, July 1, 2019, at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital Campus in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

He was born on Sept. 19, 1933, in Manistee, Michigan, son of the late Michael and Helen (Muszynski) Krus. Jerry was employed at many different places through-out his life as well as having sailed on the Great Lakes as a Merchant Marine. He had been employed at the Packaging Corporation of America, Hardy Salt Company and for 36 years at the Michigan Tool/Ex-Cello Company having worked in the foundry, pattern shop and as Supervisor of the Maintenance Department until the plant closed its operations in Manistee. Jerry had also owned and operated Jerry's Bar in Oak Hill for a number of years.

He was a member of the American Legion Post #10, the VFW Walsh Post #4499, Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #1128, the Divine Mercy Parish (St. Joseph Catholic Church), where he was a long time usher and a member of the Divine Mercy Men's Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was a loyal supporter of the Divine Mercy Parish and Manistee Catholic Central School, especially the school's sports programs and the athletic association.

Jerry is survived by his daughter and son in-law, Lynne and Gordon Krus-Pawlaczyk, of Garden City, Michigan; three sons and two daughters in-law, Brian and Tammy Krus and Joseph and Becky Krus, all of Manistee, Michigan, and Dan Krus, of Brethren, Michigan; four grandchildren, Kelsey, Hannah, Kaitlyn and Jennifer. Several nieces and nephews also survive him.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Jane Gale and Dorothy Krzyzanowski - Jankowiak; and his brother, Aloizy "Ollie" Krus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Pablo Martinez celebrant. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee.

Relatives and friends will pray the evening vigil service at 8 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until leaving for the church at 10:40 a.m.

A memorial will be established in Jerry's name for Manistee Catholic Central School. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.