Geraldine "Geri" Hardy, 89, of Manistee, Michigan, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility.

She was born on Jan. 8, 1931, in Stronach, Michigan, daughter of the late Rudolph and Augusta (Turk) Lindeman.

She was a graduate of Onekama High School. Geraldine married Donald R. Hardy at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manistee on Aug. 27, 1954. Donald preceded her in death on June 12, 1988.

As a young lady she was employed at the Manistee Shoe Factory and later with the Glen of Michigan for several years. Geraldine had also been employed as a cook at Trinity Lutheran School's lunch program and then retired from the Oleson's Food Store where she worked in the bakery. She was also a well know self-employed baker, of cakes and cookies for many people in our Manistee area. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Manistee.

She is survived by her daughter; Roxanne Hardy, of Manistee; her son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Bobbi Hardy, of Farmer City, Illinois; and three grandchildren, Debra Hardy, Laura Hardy and Thomas Hardy. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Hardy,; her infant daughter, Debbie Lee Hardy; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Myrtle and Steve Zoscsak, Kathy Lindeman, and Alice and Donald Szymarek; and six brothers and six sisters-in-law, Harry and Agnes Lindeman, Harvey and Dorothy Lindeman, Richard and Inez Lindeman, Awald and Dorothy Lindeman, Elmer and Norma Lindeman and Alfred and Norma Lindeman.

Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manistee with the Rev. Dennis Rahn officiating. Burial will take place in the spring of 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery also in Manistee. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from noon until the time of services. A luncheon for family and friends will take place in the school cafeteria immediately following her funeral service.

Special thanks to the Eastlake Fire and Rescue, Munson Medical staff, Kim Burchard, Mary and John Erb, Rosemarie and Larry Veine, Charlene Budzynski, Sherrie and Donn Sundin band Mike and Laura Szymarek. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.