Geraldine "Gerry" "GiGi" June Sandell, 98, of Brethren, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the Manistee County Medical Care Facility in Manistee.

She was born Oct. 11, 1920, in Muskegon, the daughter of Harry and Vina (Keck) Hilliard.

Gerry was an active member of the Epworth United Methodist Church, in Brethren, of the Bear Creek VFW #6333 Auxiliary, in Kaleva, and the Mesick Lodge Order of the Easter Star.

Gerry worked as a sales associate at Montgomery Ward, in Manistee, during the 1960s and 1970s. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved hosting family and friends at her home, especially for Sunday night pizza night.

Gerry is survived by her children, Bryan Sandell, of Brethren, Darryl (Dixie Howes) Sandell, of Kaleva, and Sandra Asiala, of Kaleva; her grandchildren, Lori (Scott) Gibbs, Phillip C. Archer, Becky (Dave) Utech, Missy (Ken) Binder, Paul (LeAnn) Cottrell, Lynne (Michael) Thomas, Aimee Sandell, and Amber Sandell; her great-grandchildren, Travis, Ashley, Brenden, Nathan, Mitchell, Amber, Cory, Jack, and Johannah; and her great-great-grandchildren, Oliver and Emma; her son-in-law, Phillip Archer, of Brethren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and a cousins.

On Oct. 20, 1945, in Manistee, Gerry married Armas Martin Sandell, who preceded her in death on Jan. 27, 1984. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her daughters, Rieta Sandell and Patricia "Pat" Archer; her son, Elgy Tritten; and her sons-in-law, John N. Cottrell and John T. Asiala.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the Epworth United Methodist Church, in Brethren with Pastor Anika Kasper officiating. Interment will follow in the Maple Grove Township Cemetery in Kaleva. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at the Terwilliger Funeral Home in Kaleva.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Epworth United Methodist Church or to a .

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.