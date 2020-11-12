1/
Gerd M. Hollbusch
Gerd M. Hollbusch, age 84 of Arcadia, passed away Nov. 2, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Sally Hollbusch for almost 58 years. Loving father of Glenn (Lynn) Hollbusch. Cherished grandfather of Heather, Lindsey and Erich. Dear brother to his twin sister, Helga (the late Max) Votteler. Proud uncle of Michaela (Ingo) Fuchs.

Visitation for Mr. Hollbusch will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12. at McCabe Funeral Home, 851 North Canton Center Road, Canton. The time of his funeral mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, at St. Thomas a' Becket Catholic Church, 555 South Lilley Road, Canton.

Memorial donations in Mr. Hollbusch's name are appreciated to the American Red Cross.



Published in Manistee News Advocate on Nov. 12, 2020.
