Services for Gerhardt L. Phillips, Jr, age 92,who passed away Oct. 2, 2019 in Manistee, will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manistee at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dennis Rahn officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.