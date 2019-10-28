On Oct. 2, 2019, Gerhardt Leonard Phillips Jr., left his earthly home of 92 years and joined his wife Alice T. (Krause) Phillips in heaven.

He was born on Easter Sunday, April 17, 1927, to Gerhardt L. Phillips Sr., and Edna L. (Sides) Phillips in Fordson (now Dearborn), Michigan.

Gere grew up in Detroit, enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1945 just before graduation from Royal Oak High School. He received his diploma while en route to the South Pacific.

He was honorably discharged as a Corporal, in 1949 and entered into a 70 year marriage with Alice T. Krause on April 23â€‹, 1949, that only ended upon her death on May 23â€‹, 2019.

He continued his education at Wayne State University, the Detroit Institute of Technology and General Motors Institute, while beginning his 33 year career with General Motors, Chevrolet and Oldsmobile divisions.

Upon his retirement in 1982, Gerhardt and Alice owned and operated Fisherman's Center in Manistee for 14 years.

During this time, they also became actively involved with Laborers for Christ, assisting in 29 church building projects in various states over 12 years.

Gere was a Great Lakes Charter Boat Captain operating the "Sweet Alice", "Silver King" and "Paz Pet". He was happiest when pursuing outdoor interests, including hunting, fishing, camping and traveling with his family. Most often, he could be found with a beagle at his side.

A lifetime member of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, (having been baptized, confirmed and married at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Detroit), he served several churches in many capacities. Gere was an usher, elder, choir member, Sunday school teacher, Sunday school Superintendent, youth group sponsor and congregational president at various times over the years.

He is survived by eight children, Mark (Cathy) Phillips, of Ferndale, Michigan, Linda (Clay) Arnold, of Oswego, Illinois, Gerhardt L. III "Gere" (Chris) Phillips, of Pollock, Idaho, Holly (Glen) McPheeters of Fair Play, South Carolina, Matthew (Julie) Phillips of Manistee, Michigan, Rev. Timothy (Kim) Phillips, of Des Moines, Iowa, Rev. Thomas (Beverly) Phillips, of Jacksonville, Illinois, and Joel (Rose) Phillips of Beresford, South Dakota. Remaining to treasure many wonderful memories of time spent with him are 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

He also leaves a brother, Carl W. (Katie) Phillips of Sequim, Washington, numerous nieces and nephews, and life long best buddy, Edward Hill.

In addition to his wife, Alice, Gere was predeceased by his sisters, Leafy Hoehner, Susanna Meyer and Lydia Koehn. Granddaughter, Moriah J. Phillips of Jacksonville, IL also reunited with him in heaven.

"I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live," John 11:25 ESV

"So also you have sorrow now, but I will see you again, and your hearts will rejoice, and no one will take your joy from you." John 16:22 ESV

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2â€‹ at Trinity Lutheran Church, 420 Oak St., Manistee, Michigan. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., funeral at 11 a.m. with Rev.Tim Phillips and Rev. Dennis Rahn officiating. Military Honors will follow.

A luncheon will be served afterward. Interment private with Rev. Tom Phillips officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, attention "Sound System Fund."

Please visit Gere's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com to share a story or photo. Arrangements by the Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.