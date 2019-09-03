Glendon David Butler, 38, of Grand Rapids, died of natural causes on Aug. 30, 2019, at his apartment.

He was born on Sept. 30, 1980, in Manistee, the son of David and Nancy (Erdmann) Butler. He was a graduate of Manistee High School, Class of 1999, and earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Michigan in 2003. An avid foodie, Glendon enjoyed cooking and dining at various Grand Rapids restaurants. He loved music, the theater and U-M football.

Survivors include his parents, Dave and Nancy Butler, of Manistee; his sister, Rachel (Eduardo) Hernandez, of Las Vegas, Nevada; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial services for Glendon will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manistee with Pastor Dennis Rahn officiating. Interment will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. The family will receive guests at the church at 10 a.m. on Saturday until the time of service.

Memorials in Glendon's name may be directed to the Trinity Lutheran Church Music Ministry Fund. Please visit Glendon's personal page of memories at www.oakgrovefh.com.

Arrangements are by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Manistee.