Gordon Joseph Krukowski, 91, of Manistee, died peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital. He was born on Feb. 3, 1929 in Manistee, and was the son of the late Martin and Josephine (Jados) Krukowski.He attended St. Joseph Catholic School. Gordon served in the United States Army during the Korean War from Dec. 15, 1950 until Nov. 29, 1952. He was employed most of his life with the Century Boat Company in Manistee until his retirement in 1990. He was a member of the Divine Mercy Parish (St. Joseph Catholic Church) of Manistee.Gordon is survived by his sister Clara Krukowski of Scottville, and numerous nieces and nephews.He was also preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Lucille and Louis Snay; and by two brothers and a sister-in-law, Edward Krukowski and George and Lydia Krukowski.Private family graveside services will take place at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Manistee with Reverend Zeljko Guberovic officiating. The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Published in Manistee News Advocate on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
