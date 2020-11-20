1/1
Gordon M. Gutowski
Gordon M. Gutowski, age 86, passed away at home on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Born in 1934 to Jacob and Frances (Oleniczak) Gutowski in Manistee, Michigan, he received his BA from Western Michigan University. He taught history and Latin for almost 40 years, including almost 30 at Mona Shores. Over the years, he developed deep friendships with his former students, many whom he considered like family. He was a lover of nature and music and a very active volunteer in his church and community. He constantly devoted his time, money and energy to the causes he believed in. Gordon was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.

Gordon is survived by his sons, Steven, David, Thomas, Jeffrey (Iris) and Joseph (Sharon); grandchildren, Steven Jr., Stephanie, Jessica, Kristopher, Krystina, Dylan, Jack, Isaac and Rose; several great-grandchildren; and "adopted" daughter Joyce Osterberg.

He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife of 40 years, Maurine Gutowski; son, Brian; and siblings, Richard, Mary, Mickey and Florence.

A Memorial Mass for Gordon will take place on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (150 East Summit). Burial for Gordon will take place in Mt. Carmel Cemetery in his hometown of Manistee, Michigan. Arrangements entrusted to The Lee Chapel of the Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 6291 S. Harvey St. Norton Shores, MI 49444. Feel free to share a memory with the family at www.sytsemafh.com.



Published in Manistee News Advocate on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sytsema Funeral Homes, The Lee Chapel
6291 Harvey St.
Norton Shores, MI 49444
(231) 798-1100
