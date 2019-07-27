Gregory "Mel" Thomas Borucki, died at the age of 48 in Wyoming, Michigan.

Greg was born in Manistee, Michigan, on March 4, 1971, to Melvin and Rosemary (Maksymowski) Borucki. Greg graduated from Manistee Catholic Central in 1989. He went on to attend West Shore Community College and later Kent Skills Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Greg enjoyed working as a Machinist at Brill Cast and Creative Machine in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Greg has a passion for sports, especially football, basketball and wrestling. In 1988 Greg was a state finalist in wrestling and in 1989 was state runner-up. He loved Wolverine football. He was their most loyal fan and never missed a game. In his spare time, he enjoyed biking and hanging with his friends. He was always willing to lend someone a hand. Greg will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Greg is survived by his parents, Melvin and Rosemary Borucki; brother, Brent (Patti) Borucki, Derek (Mary) Borucki; nephew, Alex Borucki; nieces, Lauren, Julia, Anna, Emily Borucki; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Greg was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter Borucki and Lena Kubiszewski and Stanley and Virginia Maksymowski; as well as two infant brothers Derek John and Joseph Borucki.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee with the Rev. Zeljko Guberovic celebrant. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee. Relatives and friends will pray the Evening Vigil Service at 8:15 p.m on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday and on Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. until leaving for the church at 10:40 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Greg's name for Manistee Catholic Central Athletic Association. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangement.