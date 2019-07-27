Gregory Thomas Borucki (1971 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory Thomas Borucki.
Service Information
Herbert Funeral Home, PC - Manistee
706 Kosciusko St
Manistee, MI
49660
(231)-723-3557
Vigil
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
8:15 AM
Herbert Funeral Home, PC - Manistee
706 Kosciusko St
Manistee, MI 49660
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Herbert Funeral Home, PC - Manistee
706 Kosciusko St
Manistee, MI 49660
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Herbert Funeral Home, PC - Manistee
706 Kosciusko St
Manistee, MI 49660
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Joseph Catholic Church
Manistee, MI
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gregory "Mel" Thomas Borucki, died at the age of 48 in Wyoming, Michigan.

Greg was born in Manistee, Michigan, on March 4, 1971, to Melvin and Rosemary (Maksymowski) Borucki. Greg graduated from Manistee Catholic Central in 1989. He went on to attend West Shore Community College and later Kent Skills Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Greg enjoyed working as a Machinist at Brill Cast and Creative Machine in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Greg has a passion for sports, especially football, basketball and wrestling. In 1988 Greg was a state finalist in wrestling and in 1989 was state runner-up. He loved Wolverine football. He was their most loyal fan and never missed a game. In his spare time, he enjoyed biking and hanging with his friends. He was always willing to lend someone a hand. Greg will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Greg is survived by his parents, Melvin and Rosemary Borucki; brother, Brent (Patti) Borucki, Derek (Mary) Borucki; nephew, Alex Borucki; nieces, Lauren, Julia, Anna, Emily Borucki; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Greg was preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter Borucki and Lena Kubiszewski and Stanley and Virginia Maksymowski; as well as two infant brothers Derek John and Joseph Borucki.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee with the Rev. Zeljko Guberovic celebrant. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee. Relatives and friends will pray the Evening Vigil Service at 8:15 p.m on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday and on Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. until leaving for the church at 10:40 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Greg's name for Manistee Catholic Central Athletic Association. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangement.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on July 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.