Harley A. Yoder Jr., 78, of Wellston, Michigan, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Munson Medical center in Traverse City, Michigan.

He was born on July 20, 1941, in Lagrange County, Indiana, son of the late Harley A. and Adaline (Chupp) Yoder Sr. He attended Byron Center High School. Harley married Phyllis E. Colegrove on Dec. 1, 1961, at the Apostolic Gospel Tabernacle Church in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

He was employed and retired from the Steelcase Company in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was a hard worker who always enjoyed his job. Prior to working at Steelcase, he worked at Wilson Sporting Goods, also in Grand Rapids. All who knew him would say that he was joyful, with an amazing sense of humor. He enjoyed singing and was considered a mini social butterfly. His hobbies included fishing, camping, motorcycles, traveling, building and flying model airplanes and collecting model cars. Harley was a member of the Tabernacle Church in Manistee and was a strong Christian role model for his entire life. God and family were his two greatest loves and in that order too! He was a Deacon at the Assembly of God Church as well as the First Church of Wellston. He was a leader in the Royal Rangers a Christian group and worked with children of all ages. He was involved in many projects and camping trips with the children.

Dad was the strong hold in our family and our "fix it man", as he could fix anything. Best dad ever!

Harley is survived by his wife of over 57 years, Phyllis E. (Colegrove) Yoder; his daughter and son in-law, Robin (Yoder) and David Tatroe and their children, Nickolas Tatroe and his fiancÃ© Megan Deater, great-grandchildren, Alex Tatroe, Weston Deater, Gabriel Deator, grandson Shaun Tatroe and grandson Brandon and Courtney (Hulbert) Tatroe; his daughter and son in-law, Teresa (Yoder) and Mark Fischer, and their children, Douglas Fischer and his fiancÃ© Morgan Bringold, Daniel and Julianne (Kalmar) Fischer and great-grandson, Dominic Fischer, Lynn (Fischer) and Cole Bringold, and great-grandchildren Mackenzie Bringold and Mikayla Bringold and granddaughter Josie Fischer and Dominic Fischer; and his son, Nathan Yoder and his children, Madison Yoder, Gavin Yoder, Faith Tackett and Megan Puffer; his sister, Virginia (Yoder) and Bill Brandow; brother, Eli and Debra (Wilcoxson) Yoder; brother, Henry and Evelyn Yoder; sister, Dianna (Yoder) and Richard Baas; brother, Raymond and Sally (Koeing) Yoder; and sister, Sharon (Suderman) Sommers. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Harley A. and Adaline (Chupp) Yoder Sr.; and his sister, Shirley Ann Yoder.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at the Tabernacle Church in Manistee on 77 Hancock St., with Pastor Kit Potter officiating, burial will follow at the Dublin Cemetery in Dublin, Michigan.

The family will receive friends at the church from 6-9 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday morning, one hour prior to the funeral service.

The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.