Harold F. Gale, 75, of Kaleva, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020.

He was born in Saginaw to Howard and Marjorie (Corcoran) Gale and graduated from St. Andrew's High School in 1963. He formerly lived in Bay City and Pinconning.

Harold had a passion for classic cars and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He held a long career as an operations manager for Superior Energy. His charming personality and zest for life made him a pleasure to be around. He was an amazing storyteller and always had a joke for anyone who would listen. His kindness and sense of humor will be greatly missed.

Harold is survived by his three daughters, Deborah Gale of Fort Myers, Florida, Pamela Riley of Brighton, and Lisa Markwardt of Canton; five grandchildren, Ashley Gale, Matthew Markwardt, Madison Markwardt, Aidan Riley and Sheldon Riley; brothers, Howard Gale of Saginaw, and Joseph Gale; long-time companion, Linda Rood of Kaleva; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his brother, James Gale and sister, Gwen Sting.

In keeping with Harold's wishes, no services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to Big Bear Sportsman's Club.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.