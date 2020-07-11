1/1
Harold F. Gale
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Harold F. Gale, 75, of Kaleva, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020.

He was born in Saginaw to Howard and Marjorie (Corcoran) Gale and graduated from St. Andrew's High School in 1963. He formerly lived in Bay City and Pinconning.

Harold had a passion for classic cars and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He held a long career as an operations manager for Superior Energy. His charming personality and zest for life made him a pleasure to be around. He was an amazing storyteller and always had a joke for anyone who would listen. His kindness and sense of humor will be greatly missed.

Harold is survived by his three daughters, Deborah Gale of Fort Myers, Florida, Pamela Riley of Brighton, and Lisa Markwardt of Canton; five grandchildren, Ashley Gale, Matthew Markwardt, Madison Markwardt, Aidan Riley and Sheldon Riley; brothers, Howard Gale of Saginaw, and Joseph Gale; long-time companion, Linda Rood of Kaleva; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his brother, James Gale and sister, Gwen Sting.

In keeping with Harold's wishes, no services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to Big Bear Sportsman's Club.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manistee News Advocate on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
TERWILLIGER FUNERAL HOME - Kaleva
9188 Osmo Street
Kaleva, MI 49645
(231) 362-3575
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 10, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Harolds family. Great memories of the Gale Clan including Harolds mom and dad. May you all find comfort in the memories and goodness of Harolds life.
Michelle Hurd Riddick
Neighbor
July 10, 2020
Dad, you were a light in my life that no one could ever imagine. Your weekly phone calls, funny stories and being there for me when I needed you are going to be missed. I'm so sad that we all lost you so soon, but you will be remembered forever. The boys and I will always love you dearly. So glad you got to go to Ford Field and see Sheldon's big game. It meant so much to all of us. Your family and friends miss you dearly. Shake and Bake!!
Pamela Riley
Daughter
July 8, 2020
In loving memory of our cherished
friend Harold. Our family will never be the same without you. We are so thankful of the time we were able to spend with you. One day we will meet again on that 2 track up above. We will love you and miss you always.
Steve and Laura Eichhorn
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved