Mrs. Harriet L. Breault, age 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. She was born on Feb. 26, 1933 in Brethren, Michigan to Harry and Ruby (Puryear) Hillsamer. She graduated from Dickson High School, now known as Brethren High School, in 1951. On June 19, 1954, Harriet married James Breault in Indiana and he preceded her in death on April 8, 2004.

Harriet worked at Howmet as a wax inspector, retiring after 26 years. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and continued seeing the world after his death. Most importantly, Harriet cherished the time spent with her family.

Harriet will be missed by her two children, Jeff (Colette) Breault and Brenda (Timothy) Kamphuis; five grandchildren, Derek (Amy) Sly, Amanda (Noah) Barnes, Holly (Brian) Ziemba, Brandon Breault and Nicole (Joe) Alger; six great-grandchildren, Brennen, Kayden, Brantley, Lucas, Kaliyah and Isaac; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her husband of 49 years, Harriet was also preceded in death by her baby daughter, Jeannie Breault; brothers, Harry Ray Hillsamer, Adrian Hillsamer, Harold Hillsamer, Marvin Hillsamer, Leonard Hillsamer and Glen Hillsamer; sister, Norma Sizemore and infant sister, Helen Hillsamer.

A private family graveside service will take place. Arrangements by the Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 6291 S. Harvey St., Norton Shores, MI 49444.